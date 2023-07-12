Rockland County reopens several roads after Sunday's devastating storms: Check the list

NEW YORK -- As Rockland County recovers from Sunday's devastating storm, officials announced several roads will reopen Wednesday.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the public works staff, emergency responders, and road maintenance teams who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism throughout this challenging period," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in Facebook post. "Their relentless efforts have enabled us to restore normalcy to our community sooner than anticipated."

The following roads have reopened:

Route 210 in Stony Point

Route 210 from Cedar Flats Road to Old Route 210

Cedar Flats Road from Route 210 to PIP Entrance

Bulsontown Road at Mott Farm Road intersection

These remain closed:

Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP) from Exit 14 to Route 6, both directions

Route 9W from Tomkins Cove to Bear Mountain

Bear Mountain Bridge

Route 9W from Bear Mountain Circle to Fort Montgomery

Goat Trail from Bear Mountain Bridge to Peekskill/Westchester

Route 6 from PIP over the mountain into Orange County

Metro-North Railroad is also getting back on track after the storm.

The Upper Harlem Line returns to its normal schedule Wednesday and most service has been restored on the Upper Hudson Line.

Northbound Hudson Line trains resumed between Grand Central and Poughkeepsie on Tuesday night. Expect modified service Wednesday with five trains on the Hudson Line canceled.