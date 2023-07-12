Rockland County reopens several roads after Sunday's devastating storms: Check the list
NEW YORK -- As Rockland County recovers from Sunday's devastating storm, officials announced several roads will reopen Wednesday.
"We extend our sincere appreciation to the public works staff, emergency responders, and road maintenance teams who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism throughout this challenging period," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in Facebook post. "Their relentless efforts have enabled us to restore normalcy to our community sooner than anticipated."
The following roads have reopened:
- Route 210 in Stony Point
- Route 210 from Cedar Flats Road to Old Route 210
- Cedar Flats Road from Route 210 to PIP Entrance
- Bulsontown Road at Mott Farm Road intersection
These remain closed:
- Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP) from Exit 14 to Route 6, both directions
- Route 9W from Tomkins Cove to Bear Mountain
- Bear Mountain Bridge
- Route 9W from Bear Mountain Circle to Fort Montgomery
- Goat Trail from Bear Mountain Bridge to Peekskill/Westchester
- Route 6 from PIP over the mountain into Orange County
Metro-North Railroad is also getting back on track after the storm.
The Upper Harlem Line returns to its normal schedule Wednesday and most service has been restored on the Upper Hudson Line.
Northbound Hudson Line trains resumed between Grand Central and Poughkeepsie on Tuesday night. Expect modified service Wednesday with five trains on the Hudson Line canceled.
