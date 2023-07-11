After deadly flash floods, road repairs continue in Orange and Rockland counties

Rockland County residents struggling to get around road closures after storm

TOMKINS COVE, N.Y. - The cleanup is continuing after the deadly storms.

Many roadways across Rockland and Orange counties are still closed due to the damage.

Chopper 2 was out early Tuesday and captured video of damage along 7 Lakes Road near the Long Mountain Circle in Orange County. Mud and debris has washed onto the ramp to the Palisades Parkway, making it impassable.

The road closures due to the floods are leaving many drivers frustrated.

Pictures show the moment the Fort Montgomery Fire Department rescued a young child from flood waters.

Crews have been assessing the major damage left behind after flood waters caused a driveway to collapse.

The Fort Montgomery Fire Department said it has responded to more than 50 emergency calls since Sunday, including car accidents and rescues.

We're making great progress with the ongoing clean-up efforts at West Point, and we appreciate your patience and... Posted by West Point - The U.S. Military Academy on Tuesday, July 11, 2023



A gaping hole was left behind in West Point. The U.S. Military Academy asked residents for patience as emergency workers both on and off the West Point campus clear roadways of mud, tree limbs and rocks, while also assessing infrastructure throughout.

Tuesday morning, drivers struggled to navigate the area amid the various road closures.

"We've been running into roadblocks, and we've been trying to navigate - everywhere we go, it's like the same thing. I don't know what to do," said Bradley Reid.

"A lot of floods still, and you can see it trickle down," one driver said. "I've been here an hour trying to get home to Mahopac, and I'm getting frustrated."

Meanwhile, residents are still dealing with a mess in their own backyard.

"I have a sump pump in the basement, and I wasn't even able to use it. Everything's destroyed," Highland Falls resident Aisha Hendrix said. "The furnace. The water heater. The whole electrical panel was sitting under six feet of water.

Unprecedented flooding swept parts of New York on Sunday, killing 43-year-old Pamela Nugent in Orange County. CBS2

Ed Nugent was left without his 43-year-old daughter. In an attempt to cross Mine Dock Road in Highland falls, she was overcome by a foot and a half of fast water and swept away.

"Most beautiful, loving person in the world," Nugent said. "I haven't processed it yet. It's so surreal."

Other neighbors said they haven't seen flooding like this in more than 50 years.

Crews are continuing to make their way throughout Orange and Rockland Counties.

In Rockland County, the following streets have reopened:

Route 210 in Stony Point

Route 210 from Cedar Flats Road to Old Route 210

Cedar Flats Road from Route 210 to PIP Entrance

Bulsontown Road at Mott Farm Road intersection

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the public works staff, emergency responders, and road maintenance teams who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism throughout this challenging period," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. "Their relentless efforts have enabled us to restore normalcy to our community sooner than anticipated."

The following roads remain closed: