Despite rise in transit crime, MTA head says subway riders feel safer

NEW YORK -- Despite the rise in transit crime, the head of the MTA says subway riders are feeling safer in the system.

Janno Lieber said ridership hit a post-pandemic high Thursday. Lieber credited safety efforts, including the more than 1,200 officers working underground.

"Riders are hearing about cops on the platforms and on the trains. They are seeing those cops and they know that cameras are in the system. They also know that we've made a special effort to get some of the folks who have severe mental illness the hell out of the subway system," said Lieber. "And we are adding gate guards to knock down fare evasion."

The MTA held a promotion ceremony at Grand Central Terminal for 45 MTA officers.