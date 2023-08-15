Derek Jeter to make first appearance at Yankees Old-Timers Day
NEW YORK - It may be tough for some Yankees fans to think of Derek Jeter as an "old-timer," but it's true.
The Hall of Famer will be making his very first appearance this year at the Yankees Old-Timers Day.
On Sept. 9, the Yankees will honor their 1998 World Series championship team.
Jeter and other former Yankees will take part in a new question and answer roundtable.
Like last year, there will be no actual Old-Timers Day game.
