Derek Jeter to make first appearance at Yankees Old-Timers Day

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - It may be tough for some Yankees fans to think of Derek Jeter as an "old-timer," but it's true. 

The Hall of Famer will be making his very first appearance this year at the Yankees Old-Timers Day. 

On Sept. 9, the Yankees will honor their 1998 World Series championship team. 

Jeter and other former Yankees will take part in a new question and answer roundtable. 

Like last year, there will be no actual Old-Timers Day game. 

First published on August 15, 2023 / 6:52 AM

