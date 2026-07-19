Are democratic socialists the new political force in the nation? | The Point with Marcia Kramer

Democratic socialists have had a number of big victories lately, both in the New York City area and nationally.

That begs the question: are they the new political force in the United States?

On the latest edition of "The Point with Marcia Kramer," our host got answers from Grace Mausser, co-chair of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.

Grace Mausser is the co-chair of the NYC Democratic Socialists of America. CBS News New York

Kramer also sat down with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to discuss the state of things in the city's northern-most borough. To see her extended interview, please click here.

Why democratic socialism looks more attractive to some

Kramer asked Mausser what's the basic appeal of the Democratic Socialists of America.

"We definitely, I think, are more popular with people under 45 or so, but we certainly have a membership and a base across all demographics, but, really, I think millennials and Gen Z, in particular, see as they come of age -- and millennials are in middle age by now -- they see what we were told as children and teenagers about what would be accessible to us if we worked hard and did all the right things, it's simply not true," Mausser said. "The economy isn't working. It doesn't matter if you have a college degree or you went to trade school. You did all the things you were supposed to do, [but] housing costs are much higher than they ever were for our parents. People cannot afford to buy homes for their first families. They can't afford to send their kid to the childcare options that they want to be able to send them to.

"I think this makes people realize that what we need and deserve is a government that steps in and steps up and takes a handle on the economy and makes it more democratic for everyone," Mausser added.

Mausser also cited people becoming disillusioned with the traditional Democratic Party's approach to fighting President Trump's policies and the "Free Palestine" movement as reasons they have turned to democratic socialists in recent elections.

Mausser later spoke about what she says is a misconception between the policies of the DSA and communism, as preached by President Trump. To watch the extended interview, please click here.

Raising revenue is key for expanded DSA cohort in Albany

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has quickly become a leading face of the democratic socialists, but many others remain relatively unknown for the most part. Mausser said the first order of business is for citizens to get used to the idea of a different group of Democrats occupying seats at various levels of government.

"Our cohort in Albany in the state Legislature has grown from nine to 15, so we need to get staff for the new members, acclimate them and make plans for what we want to do in 2027," Mausser said. "And then with our congressional delegation, that hasn't necessarily filled out yet. There are still some contests that we're waiting on other cities across the country, but we need to do a similar things with them, bring them together, discuss what our plans for 2027 and 2028. It's a really collaborative process, and that's one thing that makes our endorsement distinct. We really expect and build infrastructure to enable the elected officials to talk with the organization -- not only the leaders but also the members at large."

Kramer asked Mausser what kind of changes she's like to see in Albany now that the cohort has grown. She said she'd like to see more successes like the pied-à-terre tax, which is annual property tax surcharge on high-value secondary residences that are valued at more than $5 million.

Mausser said the democratic socialists are also looking at things like fully affordable universal childcare and AI regulation, things that will require a lot of money to address.

"Revenue and making sure we can fund the state we deserve is core," Mausser said.

Notion of businesses leaving New York is an "empty threat"

Then there's the issue of businesses potentially leaving the state due to higher taxes.

"The fact is I think New York and the city that working-class New Yorkers have built actually have a lot of leverage. It's the center of finance. It's the center of capital. People want to do business here. In fact, they must. So, I think in large part it is an empty threat," Mausser said. "We've seen that when we're raised taxes in the past, they don't leave. And I really don't think that most companies will want to leave New York. It's the center of the economic world."

Kramer pointed out that New York's congressional power has been diminished somewhat and could drop from 26 seats in the House to 24 in the next census, so people are leaving. Mausser said she believes only people who cannot afford to live here are leaving, not the rich.

"We know that over the last decade over 200,000 Black households have left New York. By and large that is not CEOs and billionaires and multimillionaires," Mausser said. "They're working-class New Yorkers that have been pushed out because of rising rents, because of rising grocery prices, because of rising childcare costs. These are the people who are leaving New York. It is not millionaires and billionaires. It's working-class people who have roots here, who build communities here, and then we don't do anything to make the city that they built accessible to them."