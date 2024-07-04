After Delta flight is diverted for spoiled food, airline again alters some economy food options

Delta pulls some chicken meals for 2nd day after spoiled food incident

Delta pulls some chicken meals for 2nd day after spoiled food incident

Delta pulls some chicken meals for 2nd day after spoiled food incident

NEW YORK - Delta Air Lines has pulled some meals for a second day in a row on up to 75 of its international flights.

Those meals come from the same caterer responsible for what passengers describe as moldy chicken served on a flight from Detroit to Amsterdam Wednesday. Some passengers became ill, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The path of the Delta flight that left Detroit for Amsterdam but was diverted to New York after passengers were served spoiled food. FlightAware

Delta told CBS News that "out of an abundance of caution" it adjusted its food service on about 75 international flights Wednesday, serving economy passengers a pasta-only option. That same plan was implemented Thursday, as well.

Delta apologizes, says it is investigating incident

Wednesday, the pilots of Delta Flight 136 asked for medical personnel to be ready at the gate before making their emergency landing at around 4 a.m.

There were 277 passengers aboard. More than a dozen became ill after eating the spoiled, moldy food. Passengers said the pilot announced to the cabin that the chicken was contaminated.

Despite the emergency landing, no passengers required additional care.

Delta provided hotel rooms and food vouchers for passengers and said in a statement their "Food safety team has has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident."

"This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," Delta Corporate Communications Spokesperson Lisa Hanna said.