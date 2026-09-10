Delta flight returns to JFK Airport after pressure issue on board

A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday morning after the crew declared an emergency on board over a possible pressurization issue, according to aviation officials.

The Boeing 757 flight was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the FAA. Delta officials said there were 155 customers on board and six crew members.

The flight took off from JFK just before 8 a.m. and landed just after 10:20 a.m. after returning to that airport, according to FlightAware.

The crew declared an emergency to receive priority handling from Air Traffic Control, Delta officials said.

"The flight crew of Delta Flight 791 from New York-JFK to Phoenix followed standard procedures and returned to JFK following a cabin pressurization issue. The flight landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," a statement from Delta read.

The plane is being evaluated by maintenance teams, the airline said.

There were no reports of any injuries. An FAA spokesperson said they are investigating.