DeCamp Bus Lines ends New Jersey-to-New York City shuttle service that started in 1870s

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Friday marked the end of an era for a family-owned bus company in New Jersey that started shuttling riders with a horse-drawn carriage in 1870.

DeCamp Bus Lines ended its commuter service that shuttled passengers back and forth from towns in Essex County to New York City.

"It's incredibly difficult. You're looking at 153 years of servicing the residents of Essex County," said Jonathan DeCamp.

The bus line has been in the family for six generations. DeCamp's father is the current owner.

In 1870, Union Army Major Jonathan DeCamp started the business with a horse-drawn carriage after returning from the Civil War.

"He began operating a mail route between Roseland and Newark, New Jersey," said Erwin Pantel. "There were passengers that needed to go, so he started carrying passengers."

In the 1920s, DeCamp expanded and became one of the largest bus companies in New Jersey.

Union officials said nearly two-thirds of workers are leaving or being laid off.

"This is our job. This is our career for us. To lose most of my co-workers here, it's a hardship," said James Fields, a motor coach operator.

The company blamed the pandemic. Many other private bus lines across the country are also struggling. According to Bloomberg, the American Bus Association says nearly half of private U.S. bus companies have shut down since 2019.

"Motor coach is moving the masses and when the stay-at-home order came, everybody stopped commuting," said DeCamp.

Ridership before the pandemic was about 6,800 to 7,000 a day, DeCamp said. Now it's about 1,250.

"It is a sad day for our town because we prided ourselves on having both train lines and bus lines to New York City," said Eve Robinson, of Montclair.

DeCamp will continue operating a charter service. Some drivers will be shifted over.

NJ Transit said it will offer emergency bus service to provide as many alternate transit options for weekday commuters who used DeCamp. However, some areas are not covered.

Click here for more information.