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Florida man arrested in deadly Upper East Side hit-and-run

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
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Dave Carlin

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A Florida man has been arrested in connection to a deadly Upper East Side hit-and-run.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said Terill Jenkins, 44, was walking near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 61st Street when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The driver did not stop.

Jenkins was still in the street when witness Charlie Reyes was walking by and stopped to see what he could do to help the gravely injured man.

"They put him on the sidewalk," he said. "He looked in bad shape, and I told him to be strong ... 'Be strong. You're gonna be all right, buddy.' I never know he passed away."

Several hours later, around 7 a.m., police said Vincent Spano, 33, showed up at a Brooklyn NYPD precinct claiming he thought he may have struck something. Officers connected Spano to the hit-and-run and arrested him.

Spano, who is from Palm Harbor, Florida, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care.

CBS News New York was told Jenkins was on his way to work at a Home Depot on First Avenue when he was struck.

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