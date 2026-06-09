Man shot dead on Bronx bus in dispute over person talking loudly on phone, police sources say

An argument about a person speaking loudly on the phone led to a deadly shooting on a Bronx bus, police sources said.

Jonathan Pettigrew, a 41-year-old father of seven, was fatally shot on board the bus.

"I didn't believe it"

Surveillance video shows people rushing off the bus on East Tremont Avenue near White Plains Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Pettigrew can be seen collapsing on the sidewalk after police say he was shot in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"They told me my brother was deceased and I didn't believe it," his brother Avery Pettigrew said. "I think he was getting off work to pick up his daughter."

Avery Pettigrew said his brother was an aspiring rapper who worked at a restaurant and lived with his 7-year-old daughter.

"He's a good kid. He's not a street person. He's very funny. He's very into sports, you know, 'cause I know he was into that Knicks game," Avery Pettigrew said.

"I just want justice"

Jonathan Pettigrew was on a BX36 bus arguing with someone because they were talking too loudly on the phone, police sources said.

"Where the bus is parked is not a bus stop, so that's what caught my attention. A whole bunch of people outside," a woman who works in the neighborhood said.

The NYPD says a man in a white T-shirt fled south on White Plains Road.

So far, there have been no arrests.

"I just want justice and hope he pays for what he's done," Avery Pettigrew said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.