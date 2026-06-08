Gunman wanted after fatally shooting man on MTA bus in Bronx, NYPD says
New York City police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Monday.
The 41-year-old man was shot on a Bx36 bus at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and White Plains Road in Van Nest at around 2:30 p.m., the NYPD said.
The man was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The gunman fled the scene on foot, according to police.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.