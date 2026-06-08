Gunman wanted after fatally shooting man on MTA bus in Bronx, NYPD says

New York City police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Monday.

The 41-year-old man was shot on a Bx36 bus at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and White Plains Road in Van Nest at around 2:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

The man was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene on foot, according to police.

A man was shot in the abdomen on a Bx36 bus, the NYPD said. Chopper 2

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.