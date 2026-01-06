Dead whale found caught on ship in Camden County, New Jersey marine terminal

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is investigating the death of a whale found caught on a ship's bow in Camden County, New Jersey.

The center said the whale, which was tentatively identified as a Fin whale, was discovered by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay at the Gloucester City marine terminal on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Dead whale found in Gloucester City, New Jersey NOAA Office of Law Enforcement

Fin whales are found throughout the world's oceans and are the second-largest species on Earth behind the blue whale, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The species typically lives in "deep, offshore waters," NOAA says, and "travel in the open seas, away from the coast."

Gloucester City, New Jersey, is located along the Delaware River, just south of the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Gloucester City Marine Terminal map CBS Philadelphia

The MMSC said it's working with local agencies to perform a necropsy on the 25-30-foot whale, and NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is also investigating the death.