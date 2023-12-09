Man found dead on Bronx-bound 6 train, NYPD investigating

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was discovered dead on a Bronx-bound 6 train.

According to police, the man was found unconscious and unresponsive Saturday at around noon when the train was at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

He was pronounced dead less than 15 minutes later.

There were no signs of visible trauma on the body, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.