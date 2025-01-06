New York Mets will retire David Wright's No. 5 on July 19

NEW YORK — David Wright's No. 5 will be retired by the New York Mets before the July 19th game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, the team announced.

Wright's number will be the 10th retired by the Mets, the sixth since Steve Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season. Wright will also enter the team's Hall of Fame, joining Tom Seaver as the only Mets players to receive both honors on the same day.

A seven-time All-Star, Wight hit .296 with 242 homers, 970 RBIs and 196 stolen bases from 2004-18. Despite a career cut short by neck, back and shoulder injuries, Wright retired as the Mets' all-time leader in hits, doubles, runs batted in and runs scored, and holds many other team records.

Fans packed Citi Field to watch his final game at the end of the 2018 season.

Wright, who turns 42 on Dec. 20, became the Mets' fourth captain in 2013 after Keith Hernandez (1987–89), Gary Carter (1988–89) and John Franco (2001–04).

"David Wright personified class on and off the field," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "David is the definition of a Met."

The Mets have already retired No. 14 for Gil Hodges, No. 16 for Dwight Gooden, No. 17 for Hernandez, No. 18 for Darryl Strawberry, No. 24 for Willie Mays, 2022, No. 31 for Mike Piazza, 2016, No. 36 for Jerry Koosman, No. 37 for Casey Stengel and No. 41 for Seaver. In addition, Jackie Robinson's No. 42 was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997.

