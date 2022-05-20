NYU Grossman School of Medicine grad walks across stage to receive diploma after relearning how to walk
NEW YORK -- Graduating from medical school alone is a tremendous accomplishment, but for one young man, it has a whole new meaning.
David Jevotovsky walked across the stage to get his diploma from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine on Wednesday, but it's been a long journey.
During Jevotovsky's second year, he was involved in a biking accident that left him in a coma for a month. He eventually had to learn how to walk and talk again.
Jevotovsky is among the 107 graduates in his class to receive their Doctor of Medicine degrees.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.