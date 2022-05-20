Watch CBS News
NYU Grossman School of Medicine grad walks across stage to receive diploma after relearning how to walk

NEW YORK -- Graduating from medical school alone is a tremendous accomplishment, but for one young man, it has a whole new meaning.

David Jevotovsky walked across the stage to get his diploma from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine on Wednesday, but it's been a long journey.

During Jevotovsky's second year, he was involved in a biking accident that left him in a coma for a month. He eventually had to learn how to walk and talk again.

Jevotovsky is among the 107 graduates in his class to receive their Doctor of Medicine degrees.

