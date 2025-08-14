Journalist and educator David Diaz remembered as a "reporter's reporter" at celebration of life

The life and work of journalist and educator David Diaz was celebrated Thursday, on the eve of what would've been his 83rd birthday.

Diaz died in March.

Friends and colleagues turned out to remember David, who helped tell the story of New York from the 1970s into this century.

His legacy was front and center at Riverside Church in Morningside Heights, where he was remembered as a true New Yorker who never lost touch with the soul of the city.

"Not only was he a reporter's reporter, he was a human being's human being," former news executive Joe Coscia, Sr. said.

Coscia recalled David's professionalism and humanity during the nightmare of 9/11.

"He was such a mentor"

Cindy Hsu joined CBS News New York in 1993, just as Diaz came over after many years at NBC.

"In my 20s, and he was such a mentor. So professional, such a gentleman. No matter how rushed and stressed things were, he would always take the time," Hsu said.

"I always admired David, a little intimidated by him, but he was smart, and after he left local news, he taught. He was teaching the next generation of New York City reporters," former reporter Mary Murphy said.

"David was one of a kind"

Diaz believed in the power of journalism to inspire hope and inform democracy. New Yorkers saw him as someone who shared their struggles and values.

"He had lived such a life -- roller coasters up and down -- and that's what real people experience," Hsu said.

"That smile. That love. David was one of a kind," Coscia said.

Diaz is survived by his daughters, Nina and Elena, who have both enjoyed distinguished broadcasting careers, and his beloved wife, Andrea.

He was a proud native of Puerto Rico, and a trailblazer in New York media for Latinos.

"I was pretty well known in this town. Pretty good reputation that I built over time. I'm pretty proud of what I did," Diaz previously said.