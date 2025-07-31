Pittsburgh Pirates trade David Bednar to New York Yankees, reports say

The New York Yankees are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources, that the Pirates are receiving catching prospects Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez.

Why did the Yankees trade for David Bednar?

The 30-year-old closer was one of the top relief pitchers on the market this year. He joins a Yankees bullpen that includes Luke Weaver and Devin Williams.

Williams signed with the Yankees in the offseason and has been the team's closer this year. It remains to be seen how the Williams-Bednar pair will be used going forward, though Weaver seemingly will stay in the setup role.

Bednar, a Pittsburgh native and two-time All-Star, has 17 saves this season with a 2.37 ERA and has bounced back from a poor showing in 2024.

Who is David Bednar?

Bednar was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent two seasons with the Padres before joining the Pirates for the 2021 season.

He had a strong first season, finishing eighth in the Rookie of the Year voting. Bednar then broke out in his second and third seasons, earning an All-Star bid in each.

He struggled in 2024 and earlier this season, leading to being optioned to Triple-A in April, pitching in five games. Since being called up, Bednar has been dominant, returning to form as one of the game's best closers.

Pirates prospects return

According to MLB.com, Flores is the Yankees' eighth-best prospect. Perez comes in at No. 14, while Sanchez is not ranked in the top 30, according to MLB.com.