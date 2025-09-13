Queens woman, 21, found shot in the head in East Elmhurst home, no arrests

Woman shot in the head in Queens, no arrests

Police responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress made a shocking discovery in Queens.

It happened Friday night at around 9:20 p.m.

Police responding to a building at 96th Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue found a 21-year-old woman dead. She had been shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Police identified the victim as Dashanna Donovan, 21.

So far this year, there have been five murders reported in the 115th Precinct. Donovan's killing may be a sixth. In 2024, there were just two murders in the precinct year-to-date. Crime overall in the area is down 23%, according the NYPD statistics.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.