Suspect turns himself in for deadly Danbury, Conn. shooting where bullet went through wall

The man responsible for firing a bullet that went through a Connecticut townhouse wall and killed a man has turned himself in.

David Grullon Jr. is being charged with the murder of 34-year-old Victor Quispe for the incident, which happened on Jan. 7.

Police said a gun was discharged inside a unit of a home on Lake Avenue in Danbury. The bullet traveled through a shared wall into the neighboring unit, striking Quispe while he was eating dinner on the couch. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An attorney said Grullon spent the last week traveling up and down the East Coast before deciding to turn himself in Thursday.

"Fear and panic set in," said Defense Attorney Gene Zingaro. "I'm sure he was not in his right mind when he had a realization that he had hurt someone."

He is being held on a $1 million bond for various gun and violence charges. He's also being charged with risk of injury to a minor because two children were with Grullon at home when he fired the gun.

Prosecutors must prove Grullon acted recklessly and caused his death to get a conviction. He is expected to be back in court Feb. 2.

Grullon says the shooting was an accident

Grullon appeared to wipe away tears in court as the defense claimed it was a "tragic accident."

He admitted to firing the gun in a statement to police.

The judge at Grullon's court appearance Friday called it a tragedy for all involved because the men were friendly neighbors.

Grullon wasn't supposed to have a gun, prosecutors say

Prosecutor Mary-Caitlin Harding told the judge that Grullon was not supposed to possess a gun because he is a convicted felon.

Sources also previously said Grullon was out on bail after being charged with assault during a 2024 incident at a bar. He allegedly intimidated the victim to not press charges saying, "We know where you live."

Grullon's attorney for the 2024 charge previously said he hoped to help bring him back safely after he fled the scene following the shooting.

Quispe's fiancée said she isn't ready to say goodbye

Victor Quispe and his fiancée Marilyn Mejia. GoFundMe

Marilyn Mejia, Quispe's pregnant fiancée, said the last image she had of him was when she came home and found him shot.

"I'm not sure I'm ready to say goodbye to him yet," Mejia said. "I was very excited to be pregnant because I knew he was a partner that would take care of me and her."