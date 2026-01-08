Danbury, Connecticut, man fatally struck by bullet fired from neighboring unit

Police in Danbury, Connecticut, are investigating a fatal shooting inside a townhouse.

According to Danbury Police, a firearm was discharged inside one unit of a home on Lake Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and a single round traveled through a shared wall into a neighboring unit, striking Victor Quispe, 37. Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"The police said [he] was sitting on the couch. We don't know what happened, to be honest," said a friend of Quispe's who wished to remain anonymous.

The friend said Quispe was a barber, and he recently got married and his wife is expecting.

"He's a phenomenal guy. He's always working," the friend said. "They just got married not long ago, and she's pregnant. Maybe seven months, something like that."

Police said the person believed to be responsible left the scene before officers arrived, and detectives are trying to locate that individual.

Danbury Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and it's not believed there is an ongoing threat.

Police in Danbury, Connecticut, are investigating a fatal shooting inside a townhouse that happened on Jan. 7, 2026. CBS News New York

"You always ask ...could [it] be my family? And you always worry about it," Quispe's friend said. "I have no words to say. You feel so bad."

It's not clear if the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.