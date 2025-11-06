Dallas Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland, 24, died by suicide, police confirm

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has died at age 24, the team and local authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the statement said.

Kneeland's family also confirmed his death, saying in a statement, "As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field — as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love." The statement also asked for privacy.

Texas DPS: Kneeland led troopers on high-speed chase

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to stop Kneeland's vehicle for a traffic violation in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver refused to stop and troopers gave chase. DPS said the troopers lost sight of the vehicle and called off the chase.

Troopers later found the vehicle abandoned after it had crashed on the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway in Frisco. The Star, the team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, is nearby.

Law enforcement officers, including a Frisco PD K9 unit and drone, searched the area and found Kneeland's body at 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Frisco PD said. Authorities confirmed Kneeland died by suicide.

"During the course of the search, officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations," Frisco PD, which is investigating the death, said in a statement.

The Plano Police Department also confirmed to CBS News Texas that officers made two stops at an address associated with Kneeland on Wednesday night.

At 11 p.m., Plano PD received a request from Frisco PD to contact the owner of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, which was registered to a Plano apartment. Officers did not make contact with anyone in the apartment, Plano PD said.

Then at 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the same address after receiving a report of a welfare concern. CBS News Texas obtained Plano PD dispatch audio that said a friend had reported that Kneeland had sent a goodbye text message to a group chat.

Johnny Resendiz/CBS Texas

Agent, NFL mourn Marshawn Kneeland

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, posted about his death in a post on Instagram.

"Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words," Perzley said. He also asked for privacy for Kneeland's loved ones.

Kneeland, who was in his second NFL season, made his final appearance for the Cowboys in Monday night's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He scored his first career touchdown in the game, returning a blocked punt.

The 24-year-old Michigan native excelled as a linebacker and tight end in high school before ultimately emerging at Western Michigan as a defensive end. His high motor skills showed up in the 38 games he played over four seasons as a Bronco, where he was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Kneeland in the 2024 NFL draft in the second round with the 56th pick overall.

The NFL said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

The NFL Players Association also released a statement, which said, "His impact on those around him was immeasurable, and his loss is felt profoundly across our community. We're working to ensure that players have the support they need, and our condolences are with Marshawn's family and loved ones."