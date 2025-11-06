Marshawn Kneeland sent goodbye text message before his death, Plano police dispatch audio reveals

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland sent a goodbye message to a group text before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound overnight Wednesday, according to dispatch audio obtained by CBS News Texas.

The audio obtained is from the Plano Police Department's dispatch, which sends officers to calls and relays details to them.

At around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to a Plano apartment associated with Kneeland after someone called to report the concerning text message.

"We're getting a call from a friend of the resident, they just received a text from him, a group text, from him saying goodbye. They are concerned for his welfare," the dispatcher said.

Officers did not make contact with anyone in the apartment.

Two visits to Kneeland's Plano apartment

That was the second time Plano officers stopped by the apartment Wednesday night.

At 11 p.m., Plano PD received a request from Frisco PD to help find the driver of a vehicle that had crashed on the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. The vehicle, tied to the same Plano apartment, was involved in a high-speed chase with DPS troopers but the driver was missing.

Frisco PD said Kneeland was the driver. After a search of the nearby area, officers found Kneeland dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 1:31 a.m.