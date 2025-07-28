Connecticut is renumbering Merritt Parkway exits. Here's what drivers need to know.

Connecticut drivers will start to see new exit numbers Monday along the Merritt Parkway, also known as Route 15.

The state's Department of Transportation is moving the numbers to a mile-based system in accordance with federal standards.

The DOT says most other states use a mile-based system, and mileage typically runs from south to north and west to east. Officials say the system is more driver friendly and more accurate for emergency response.

What to know about new Merritt Parkway exits

The change will take place from the New York border to the Wilbur Cross Parkway. The project is expected to be completed in four to five weeks.

Officials say there will be no Exit 0, and the exit signs will look the same, only the numbers will change.

Some "OLD EXIT" signs, with green background and white lettering, will be installed at key locations for at least two years.

The DOT says all limited access roadways within the state will eventually be renumbered for a mileage-based system. CLICK HERE for an interactive map of the changes.

Questions about the project can be emailed to DOT.TrafficEngineering@ct.gov with the subject line "Exit Numbering."