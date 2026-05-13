1 hospitalized after debris falls on Cross Bronx Expressway

One person has been hospitalized after debris fell from a Cross Bronx Expressway overpass onto a car below.

It happened at around 7:50 a.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Exit 1.

There's no word yet on the patient's condition.

Emergency repairs are underway in the area, and officials said New Jersey-bound traffic on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge was experiencing delays as a result.

Just last week, a large chunk of debris fell on the lower level George Washington Bridge right in front of an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle narrowly avoided being directly under the debris as it fell, but still caused damage.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.