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1 hospitalized after debris falls on Cross Bronx Expressway

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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One person has been hospitalized after debris fell from a Cross Bronx Expressway overpass onto a car below. 

It happened at around 7:50 a.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Exit 1. 

There's no word yet on the patient's condition. 

Emergency repairs are underway in the area, and officials said New Jersey-bound traffic on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge was experiencing delays as a result. 

Just last week, a large chunk of debris fell on the lower level George Washington Bridge right in front of an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle narrowly avoided being directly under the debris as it fell, but still caused damage. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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