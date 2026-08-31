Crash at Newark Airport injures 13 after employee shuttle bus hits concrete wall

Thirteen people were hurt after a shuttle bus crashed at Newark Airport early Monday morning, according to transportation officials.

A Port Authority spokesperson said an employee shuttle bus was involved in an accident at 3 a.m. on the Terminal B Departures Level 3 roadway.

Video from the scene shows the bus appears to have hit a concrete wall as it was trying to exit the terminal. The windshield and passenger door are mangled, and the front wheel well was heavily damaged.

An employee shuttle bus crashed early Monday morning on Aug. 31, 2026. CBS News New York

Police and EMS responded to the scene and found multiple people with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

Transportation officials are investigating the incident. The Level 3 roadway is closed as crews work to clear debris.