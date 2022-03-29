Municipal workers demand NYC end what they call double standard and lift vaccine mandate

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is facing more backlash for his decision to lift the vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers.

City workers were out in force on Tuesday in Queens to rally for change, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Those who gathered in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park said they feel there is a double standard and that the city should lift the vaccine mandate for them, so they can work and serve the city.

Many at the news conference called on the city to reinstate and compensate its workers who feel their livelihoods are being threatened due to their personal medical decisions in relation to the vaccine mandate.

Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and transit and sanitation workers were among those standing in solidarity. They want Adams to level the playing field after he announced, last week, professional athletes and performers are exempt from the vaccine requirements.

The news conference was organized by City Councilmember Vickie Paladino, who says close to 1,500 city workers have been terminated due to the mandates.

Several spoke out Tuesday.

"We are the men and women that gave blood, sweat and tears to support the city during its darkest hours," a firefighter said. "The politicians chose an elite class of New Yorkers that can earn a living while the rest of us suffer in despair."

"If you're willing to lift mandates for all performers, you need to lift mandates for our live-saving performing heroes, too," a paramedic added.

It followed a rally Monday by leaders of two FDNY unions, who called for a full repeal of the city's vaccine mandate.

When asked about it Monday, Adams said he will roll it out when his medical team tells him what needs to be done, adding he would be open to meeting with union leadership.

