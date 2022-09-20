NYC ends vaccine mandate for private sector workers, school extracurriculars

NEW YORK -- New York City is lifting its COVID vaccine mandate for private sector workers and student athletes.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Tuesday before getting his second booster shot.

"We are removing the requirement to be vaccinated to participate in sports and extracurricular activities. We're removing that requirement for our school children. Although, that removal is no indication that we don't believe boosters are important and vaccinations are important," he said. "We will also provide additional flexibility to businesses by lifting the private sector mandate on Nov. 1. This puts the choice in the hands of New York businesses."

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed the private sector mandate last December.

In recent months, Adams lifted vaccine mandates for customers at bars and restaurants, as well as for professional athletes.

Municipal workers, however, are still required to be vaccinated.

"This announcement is more proof that the vaccine mandate for New York City police officers is arbitrary, capricious, and fundamentally irrational," Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said in a statement. "Now that the city has abandoned any pretense of a public health justification for vaccine mandates, we expect it to settle our pending lawsuits and reinstate with back pay our members who unjustly lost their jobs."