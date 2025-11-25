A trove of counterfeit goods recovered at JFK Airport, Customs and Border Patrol officials say

Federal officials say a show and tell of counterfeit goods at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday afternoon revealed an urgent warning for the public.

Officials say knock-offs of everything from jewelry and electronics to kids' toys can be not just fake, but dangerous.

JFK, Newark Liberty lead nation in counterfeit goods seizures

The trove looked like luxury on display, but all of it was risky and criminal.

Fake handbags, watches, jewelry, toys and more were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security agents.

"Fake electronics can overheat and explode. Children's toys can contain toxic levels of lead. Bicycle helmets can shatter on impact. And counterfeit cosmetic in health care products are often made with unsafe or unsanitary ingredients," said Marina Vides of Homeland Security Investigations.

Last year, CBP seized 67 million counterfeit products nationwide worth $7 billion, officials said.

Francis J. Russo, the director of Customs and Border Protection's New York field office, said 36% of all counterfeit products are seized at JFK and Newark Liberty International airports.

Russo said some of the things that tipped agents off are improper stitching, misspellings or a supply chain that is uncovered that makes no sense, and added, "hand bags, designer names, designer products, very big."

Clothes, appliances, even stuffed animals

Salvatore Ingrassia is CBP port director at JFK.

"These are all fake jerseys, all counterfeits here, every single one of them," Ingrassia said. "A Dyson blow dryer, right, this is a very popular product. You can probably get it cheap as a counterfeit. This should be a three-prong plug, but it's a two prong. There's a risk here by plugging this into your house, that it could start a fire.

Ingrassia also pointed out fake stuffed animals that can cause serious problems for young children.

"If you notice that an eye fell off this one. The other eye is not on correctly. If it's not done correctly could end up in a child's mouth and it's a choking hazard," Ingrassia said.

Officials say consumers can protect themselves by buying from trusted merchants.