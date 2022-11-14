Watch CBS News
Local News

Cosmetic Executive Women's Beauty Creators Awards announced

By Cindy Hsu

/ CBS New York

Cosmetic Executive Women's Beauty Creators Awards announced
Cosmetic Executive Women's Beauty Creators Awards announced 05:06

NEW YORK -- The global beauty industry is worth more than $530 billion. It's easy to imagine how many products are out there, but how do you find the right ones for you?

The Cosmetic Executive Women's Beauty Creators Awards have just been announced. They're the only ones voted on by industry insiders who know beauty best. 

Monday, Andrea Nagel from CEW showed Cindy Hsu some of the winners on CBS2 News at 9 a.m.

Click here for more information. 

Cindy Hsu
cindy-hsu.png

Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS2 News since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.