Cornell University's Faculty Senate finishing vote on no confidence in the university's administration

Members of Cornell University's Faculty Senate are finishing casting their ballots Friday on a resolution expressing no confidence in the university's administration.

A news conference is scheduled for later Friday afternoon to discuss the results of the vote and next steps.

Members of the faculty told CBS News New York the resolution questions whether Cornell's administration can effectively address the ongoing crisis of sexual assault on campus.

The vote is largely symbolic and does not require university leadership to step down.

The vote follows weeks of outrage over Cornell's handling of sexual assault allegations, including Jane Doe's 2024 alleged gang rape case.

Last week, faculty senators voted 76 to 48 against delaying the vote until after an independent investigation led by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.