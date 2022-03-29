Volunteers in Coram are taking back Route 25 after years of bus shelter blight

CORAM, N.Y. -- A civic group on Long Island has had enough of its bus shelter blight.

Years of panhandling and drug dealing may be ending with a communitywide cleanup underway in Coram.

The corner of Route 25 and Route 112 is the Suffolk County bus stop that many try to avoid.

"Truthfully, a lot of things could be changed. They need to get the drugs from around here," one person told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

"Open it up for people that need housing," another person said.

"The wait's, like, an hour to 90 minutes for a bus," one commuter said.

The major bus hub has been blighted with drugs, prostitution and crime. Cats pick for food and some sleep amid adjacent trees.

"People that have mental disorders, people that are homeless," said Bishop E. Edward Robinson, with Breakthrough Chapel.

Local leaders are helping those in need with food, showers, shelter and counseling, and the bus shelter has been fitted with cameras and lights. Nearby stores are staying open.

"Now more than ever, there is motivation and there's serious movement to help the community, help this area," said David Cion, with Soulshine America.

"We're doing what's called 'Take Back 25,'" said E. James Freeman, president of Gordon Heights Civic Association.

"Taking Back Route 25" is the new motto to enhance the area.

This weekend, there's a major volunteer clean-up co-sponsored by ten community groups leading Coram's Taking Back Route 25.

"We're going to do a mass clean-up from Middle Country Road and 112 as far east as we possibly can," Freeman said.

The Suffolk PBA, the fire department, Suffolk police and Home Depot are among those behind the effort. The working task force was initiated by legislator Sarah Anker.

"It takes time, and right now, we are seeing all the efforts of years, years of efforts, come to fruition," she said.

Families and students are starting to feel safe.

"I can't drive because my vision is too poor, so I take this bus every day pretty much to school," Stony Brook University student Anthony Capone said.

"We can lift our community and let it shine the way it is supposed to shine," Robinson said.

By taking back Route 25, they're bringing back pride.

Volunteers who want to help in the first community-wide clean-up are urged to show up at 10 a.m. Saturday at routes 25 and 112 in Coram.