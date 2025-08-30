Norby helps Marlins avoid collapse in 11-8 win over Mets

Connor Norby had three RBIs in the final three innings and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 11-8 on Saturday after squandering a six-run lead.

Juan Soto homered twice for the Mets, who fell behind 8-2 in the third as All-Star lefty David Peterson gave up a career-high eight runs in two-plus innings.

Mark Vientos hit a three-run homer and Soto launched a solo shot before his two-run drive tied it 8-all in the sixth. New York, however, was unable to complete the comeback.

Francisco Lindor had a leadoff homer for the Mets, who began the day with a five-game lead over Cincinnati for the final National League wild card. New York was five games behind Philadelphia atop the NL East.

Playing in his second game since returning from a six-week stint on the injured list, Norby lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh off Tyler Rogers (4-5) and added a two-run double against Edwin Díaz two innings later.

Calvin Faucher (4-4) got four outs for the win. Tyler Phillips allowed two baserunners in the ninth before striking out Cedric Mullins for his third save.

Heriberto Hernández had an RBI double in a five-run first against Peterson. Eric Wagaman and Joey Wiemer each provided a two-run double.

Jakob Marsee and Wiemer delivered run-scoring singles for Miami in the third.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera gave up six runs (five earned) in four innings.

Key moment

Jeff McNeil led off the seventh with a triple before Faucher retired Brett Baty on a grounder, struck out pinch-hitter Starling Marte and got Cedric Mullins to line out.