Family of Connor Kasin, who died during a hockey game on Saturday, draws strength from Long Island community

Parents of Connor Kasin reflect on the teen hockey player's tragic death on Long Island

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A mother and father on Long Island still don't know why their son died while playing in a charity hockey game over the weekend.

On Tuesday, just days after their immeasurable loss, they sat down with CBS News New York to share what a wonderful gift he was to their family and community.

Connor Kasin's was playing for his Massapequa High School team in a charity game on Saturday night, when he lost consciousness on the ice during an intermission. His parents still don't know what caused his death.

"We keep saying the same thing, like did he get hit? Did he hit somebody funny?" Mary Kasin said.

"[He was] very health conscious. That's why this is mindboggling," Craig Kasin said.

Connor Kasin had every quality a parent would want

Each photo Craig and Mary Kasin shared was another cherished memory with their three boys, memories they now hold even closer after losing their middle son.

"We're proud of him, and it's gonna be horrible not being able to tell him anymore," Mary Kasin said.

Connor Kasin Sharks Elite Youth Hockey

Connor Kasin was a well-rounded 17-year-old who possessed all the qualities that would make a parent proud. They used phrases and words like "the best," "very funny," "always happy" and "kind" to describe him.

He was a role model to and was idolized by his younger brother.

"Shares a room with him. He's devastated," Craig Kasin said.

"One he got his skates on ... that was it"

Connor Kasin was also a beloved friend and teammate who loved the game of hockey.

"Once he got his skates on, that was ... that was it," Mary Kasin said.

A huge New York Islanders fan, Connor was proud of his own jerseys, but none meant more his high school team.

"[He] could not wait for this season to start," Mary Kasin said.

Massapequa community rallies in support of Kasin family

As they work to find answers why their son died, the Kasin family is getting strength from the community. Neighbors have shown their support with "Sticks out for Connor," where they leave hockey sticks right outside the front door of their homes, and his teammates have been wrapping ribbons around trees on his street.

"I can't say enough [about] the support from everybody, reaching out," Mary Kasin said. "I always knew he was a really great kid, but it's so great to hear others say it."

As they mourn this immeasurable loss, there's some comfort in knowing their son was doing what he loved most, playing hockey surrounded by his teammates.

"I'll always hold him. He'll be in my heart forever, but I hope his friends remember him ... being fun and being a great kid. I just don't want him forgotten," Mary Kasin said.

It's evident Connor Kasin touched a lot of lives. Many are expected to be at Massapequa Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday for visitation, followed by his funeral on Friday.