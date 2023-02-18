Connecticut residents find "sooty" matter on parked cars

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. -- Some residents in Connecticut woke up to find a strange residue on their cars Friday.

Photos show the soot-like residue on vehicles in East Hampton.

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement they're aware of the so-called "soot."

The statement read in part:

"We have been tracking potential air quality impacts to Connecticut in light of the Feb. 3 Ohio train derailment and Feb. 6-8 controlled burn. DEEP has not seen any evidence of air quality impacts to Connecticut from this event, based on an analysis of forward wind trajectories from the site of the derailment. "We are aware of local reports from this morning regarding 'sooty' matter on parked cars and have not been able to determine any singular source, such as a forest fire, power plant, or transportation-related emissions, that would cause this. Mid-level air flows – measured at an altitude of 1,500 feet – over the past day have predominantly followed the I-95 corridor northeasterly into Connecticut. "While DEEP forecasted 'good' air quality for today, Friday, February 17, 2023, with respect to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), observed readings from air quality monitors from Washington D.C. northeasterly through New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and westerly to Albany, NY, are showing moderate levels of PM2.5. Today's cold front and rainfall are expected to reduce PM2.5 back to 'good' levels by later this afternoon."