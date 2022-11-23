Connecticut Education Association says new survey highlights state's desperate need for teachers

Connecticut teachers' union says state desperately needs teachers

Connecticut teachers' union says state desperately needs teachers

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut's teachers' union says a new survey is spotlighting the state's desperate need for teachers.

The Connecticut Education Association says 6,000 educators responded to the survey.

Seventy-four percent say they are more likely to leave the profession early or retire.

Seventy-two percent are dissatisfied with their working conditions, and 98% identify stress and burnout as their top issue.