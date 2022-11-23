Watch CBS News
Local News

Connecticut Education Association says new survey highlights state's desperate need for teachers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Connecticut teachers' union says state desperately needs teachers
Connecticut teachers' union says state desperately needs teachers 00:26

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut's teachers' union says a new survey is spotlighting the state's desperate need for teachers.

The Connecticut Education Association says 6,000 educators responded to the survey.

Seventy-four percent say they are more likely to leave the profession early or retire.

Seventy-two percent are dissatisfied with their working conditions, and 98% identify stress and burnout as their top issue.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.