Connecticut receives $43 million to improve broadband internet service in underserved communities

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut has received $43 million to improve broadband internet service across the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont says it will be used to help underserved communities get connected.

"I think there's a new realization that broadband internet, it's not about gaming, it's not about social media. It really is key to being able to live in the 21st century," Lamont said. "It's tough to run a business if you don't have high-speed internet, and a lot of our local businesses on Main Street don't have that access."

Initially, broadband access will be put in 10,000 homes and businesses at a reduced cost.

Lamont says the state will work with telecommunications companies to build the infrastructure.