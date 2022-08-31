On International Overdose Awareness Day, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont reminds residents addiction resources are available

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is reminding residents that state resources are available to help anyone struggling with addiction.

The announcement came on International Overdose Awareness Day.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure you know you can come, you can get help, and you get help without judgement," Lamont said. "There's treatment. There's prevention. We're doing everything we in order to be there for each and every one of your loved ones."

The Connecticut Department of Health says there were more than 1,500 confirmed overdose deaths last year. That's an increase of more than 11% from the previous year.

Of those deaths, 93% involved an opioid, like fentanyl, heroin or prescription opioids for pain relief.