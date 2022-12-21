Calls rise for federal investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos' alleged fraudulent behavior

Congressman-elect George Santos urged to come forward on allegations

NEW YORK - There's a push for a federal investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos' alleged fraudulent behavior.

A New York Times investigation claims that much of the Long Island Republican's resume is fiction.

Tuesday, local leaders called on Santos to resign, but they say since then Santos has not refuted any claims made by the Times, or any other national reporting.

His silence has led to their calls for a federal investigation.

"This is not about harmless embellishments that candidates make when they run for office. Rather than simply being embarrassing, many of the allegations raised by the national reporting include potential federal crimes when running for the United States Congress," said Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan.

Lafazan detailed alleged crimes warranting an investigation, including voter fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in connection to campaign donations.

According to The Forward, claims Santos made about having Jewish grandparents who fled Europe during World War II also appear to be untrue.