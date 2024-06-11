Gov. Kathy Hochul's congestion pricing delay to face legal challenge, sources say

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul's pause on congestion pricing will face a legal challenge from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and various advocates, highly placed sources tell CBS New York's Marcia Kramer.

An official announcement from Lander is expected Wednesday.

Hochul made the stunning announcement pausing to the years-in-the-making congestion pricing plan last week, less than a month before the plan was set to take effect.

"After careful consideration, I have come to the difficult decision that implementing the planned congestion pricing system risks too many unintended consequences for New Yorkers at this time. For that reason, I have directed the MTA to indefinitely pause the program," Hochul said in her announcement.

Hochul pointed to the fact that congestion pricing was enacted prior to the COVID pandemic, when most people worked at their offices five days a week. She cited concerns about New York City's economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic as part of the reason for her putting a pause on the program.

The pause effectively crippled the MTA's ability to move forward with needed projects like upgrading the subway signal system and extending the Second Avenue subway which were relying on congestion pricing to help raise the needed funds. The MTA was hoping congestion pricing would help it raise $15 billion to pay for the various initiatives. Last Friday, New York's legislative session ended without a plan to fund those critical projects.