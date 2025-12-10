Human skull found on Coney Island, police say

A human skull was found on Coney Island, police say.

The gruesome discovery was made Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they got a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man who had been walking on the Boardwalk. He spotted the skull in the scrub at the base of the Boardwalk between West 33rd and 34th Street.

No other body parts were found.

A forensic anthropologist the medical examiner's office confirmed it was indeed a human skull. The anthropologist is working on dating the skull to develop a possible age and potential reconstruction.