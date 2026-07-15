Hundreds without power on Coney Island after transformer fire

Hundreds of people lost power on Coney Island after a transformer went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they received a call just before 7 a.m. about a transformer and car on fire.

The Con Ed outage map reported almost 900 customers out of service. The utility company has sent crews to the scene. Most power was restored by 9:45 a.m, with almost 300 still experiencing an outage.

The estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m., according to the map.

Video from the scene showed a utility pole down and engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke was seen in the area as the FDNY responded.

The outage comes as New Yorkers are bracing for another day of extreme weather. A heat advisory is in place until 9 p.m., with feels-like temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.