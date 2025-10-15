86-year-old driver hits 3 women in Brooklyn, killing 1, after suffering medical emergency, police say

A 75-year-old woman was killed and two other women were injured after being struck by a car in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:50 p.m. on Neptune Avenue and West 22nd Street.

Police said a man, 86, was behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town and Country SUV when he suffered a medical emergency.

His vehicle went in reverse, climbed onto the sidewalk, and struck the three women. All three were rushed to area hospitals. A 75-year-old was pronounced dead when she arrived, and another woman, also 75, was in critical condition. The third victim is in stable condition.

The 86-year-old driver was also hospitalized. Authorities believe he apparently suffered a stroke.