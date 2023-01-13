Watch CBS News
Conductor assaulted on B train on Upper West Side, MTA says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A conductor was assaulted on board a northbound B subway train Friday morning, according to the MTA. 

It happened around 8:10 a.m. at 81st Street and Central Park West. 

The MTA says the conductor was hit with a bottle with a liquid in it. 

The MTA rerouted northbound B and C trains to the express track from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to 125th Street while the investigation continued. 

Riders are advised to expect delays. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

