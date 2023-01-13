Conductor assaulted on B train on Upper West Side, MTA says

NEW YORK - A conductor was assaulted on board a northbound B subway train Friday morning, according to the MTA.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. at 81st Street and Central Park West.

The MTA says the conductor was hit with a bottle with a liquid in it.

The MTA rerouted northbound B and C trains to the express track from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to 125th Street while the investigation continued.

Riders are advised to expect delays.