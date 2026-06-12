Con Ed shuts power to more than 1,500 customers in Jackson Heights, Queens

Some people in Jackson Heights, Queens were without power overnight into Friday morning.

Con Ed said it had to shut off power to some 1,559 customers temporarily to prevent extended outages.

The power was expected to be restored Friday morning, the company said.

The move comes as New York City is smothered in high heat and humidity.

Thursday night, Con Ed said it was reducing voltage in parts of Central Queens by 8% in order to make repairs and protect equipment.

The impacted area ranged from the East River on the north end, to 45th Avenue and the Long Island Rail Road on the southern end, the BQE on the west end, and Grand Central Parkway on the east end. Some 80,000 customers were in the area which includes Jackson Heights and East Elmhurst.

Con Ed asked customers in the area not to use high energy appliances like washers and dryers while repairs were underway.

Click here to check the latest outages from Con Ed. And you can report an outage by clicking here.