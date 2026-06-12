NYC, N.J. and most of Long Island under heat advisory in Friday's weather forecast

Dangerous heat and severe storms are back in the picture for New York City and the surrounding area in Friday's weather forecast.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of the area, including NYC.

CBS News New York

In addition, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. for Long Island due to ground level ozone.

Click here to check the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.

CBS News New York

Record highs are possible throughout the region Friday.

It all is adding up to make Friday another First Alert Weather Day.

NYC weather today

CBS News New York

In short, it will be hot, humid and stormy Friday. It starts off warm muggy, with temperatures in the high 60s and 70s, but feeling hotter than that due to the humidity.

CBS News New York

The afternoon will be very hot and humid, with a severe thunderstorm threat in the afternoon through the early evening - anywhere from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., approximately. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it feel like 95-103.

You expect a leftover shower or thunderstorm Friday night, but it will help ease the humidity.

People are advised to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during peak heat, and check on vulnerable neighbors amid the heat. Cooling centers across the city are open. Click here to find one near you.

NYC weekend weather outlook

CBS News New York

The heat will extend into Saturday, but it will be less humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

CBS News New York

We're in for another First Alert Weather Day Sunday due to the threat of severe storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80s.