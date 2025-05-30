Commack High School's legendary band teacher retiring after 40 years

Commack High School has many standout features, including its teachers! Over 30, including the principal, are Commack High graduates.

As teachers, they're now making an impact on the students' lives, especially Dr. Frank Hansen, the legendary band teacher.

Commack's legendary band leader retiring

Like many at Commack High, Dr. Hansen made his mark on his students. The ease with which he teaches music and his experience are legendary.

"It's special because we have this teacher here, Dr. Hansen, who, he's played with Barbara Streisand, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra. He does Broadway shows in the pit, and he still does it with teaching. He's phenomenal," senior Forrest Meyer, said.

"I think the kids really just want to know that you care about them. They really don't care about what you've done or what you do," Hansen said. "Every once in a while, I might say something because something that we do here might remind me of a professional situation that's gone on, and I might tell a story like that, but it's never to brag ... I was on the road with Tony Bennett, then 'who's Tony Bennett,' you know?"

Hansen is hanging it up after 40 years, including 28 years at Commack High, where he helped orchestrate the musical paths of countless students.

"You learn that a lot of times they just want to be seen. They want to be listened to, they don't want to be talked down to you, which Hansen never did. So it's a healthy balance between, hey, you've got to do this, but also, I get that you're still getting comfortable with this instrument," Meyer said.

"Forrest is a great musician," Hansen said. "He's in our Jazz Messengers, and the Jazz Messengers is a very small jazz group, about five, six, seven, eight musicians that I handpick. So in order to be in that ensemble, you have to be of the very best in our department. So he's one of our best."

Hansen is also one of the best. At the spring concert, his final as the conductor, over 60 former students returned to say thank you and job well done.

"I have nothing but gratitude. I'm really, it's just an honor to get to be here every single day with these kids," he said.