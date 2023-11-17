Columbia University & Cooper Union under investigation for antisemitism, Islamophobia allegations

NEW YORK -- Two universities in New York City are being investigated by the United States Department of Education for incidents of alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

The nationwide investigation involves seven schools, including Columbia University and Cooper Union.

"I don't feel safe to express my identity as a Jew because I think that's seen as a negative thing," Columbia senior Batya Tropper said.

"We've just experienced, like, the worst Islamophobia I think I have ever in my entire life," Cooper Union junior Zareena Al-Shehab said. "People are calling you 'Hamas,' people are asking if you fund terrorism."

"People are singling out Jews, and unfortunately, once again, we're seeing how anti-Zionism becomes antisemitism so quickly," Tropper said.

Since Oct. 7, protests over the war in Gaza have made powder kegs of college campuses.

At Cooper Union, staff locked Jewish students in a library when pro-Palestinian students were demonstrating through a window outside.

Columbia University recently suspended two student groups over what they called an unauthorized event in support of Palestinians.

The DOE is investigating if these schools violated their legal obligations under Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act to provide students a school environment free from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

"The students don't fully feel comfortable reporting what's happened to them ... In reality, the only thing we're guilty of is being Muslim," Al-Shehab said.

"We are continuously feeling less and less safe on campus and less safe to be proud of our Jewish identity," Tropper said.

Both Tropper and Al-Shehab are hopeful for resolve with their peers.

"I think once were able to actually address each other as people, as people with good intentions then we can have serious conversations," Tropper said.

"I think the first step is just to open up conversation," Al-Shehab said. "My hope is that what comes out of this investigation isn't more censorship and isn't the silencing of students because at the end of the day, that's one of the most beautiful things about America, is we have freedom of speech."

Columbia University said in a statement its administration will cooperate with any investigation.

We have not received a response from Cooper Union.