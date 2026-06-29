Watch Live: Funeral for Clive Davis, legendary music executive, held in Manhattan

Legendary music executive Clive Davis will be laid to rest Monday at a private funeral.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner's life will be celebrated at Central Synagogue on East 55th Street.

CBS News is streaming his funeral in the live player above.

Davis, 94, died at his Manhattan home on June 22 of an age-related illness, according to his publicist.

Davis helped the careers of generations of artists. He worked with a who's-who of iconic artists, including Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Simon and Garfunkel, Barry Manilow, Barbra Streisand, Earth Wind and Fire, Patti Smith and Billy Joel. Later in his career, his roster included Alicia Keys, Notorious B.I.G., Luther Vandross and more.

Davis' impact on popular music spanned genres, from jazz to rock, country, hip-hop, R&B - the list goes on.

"He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations," Davis' family said in a statement when he died.

Davis, a Brooklyn native, was born in 1932. Both of his parents died when he was a teenager. He told "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2011 that he learned the importance of hard work early.

"There was no substitute for hard work. You had to earn it. I earned every scholarship that I had to get me through law school as well as college," Davis said at the time.

He went on to graduate from NYU and Harvard Law School, and his entry into the music business by working as an attorney for Columbia Records. By 1967, he was running Columbia Records.