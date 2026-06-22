Clive Davis, legendary music executive, dies at age 94

Clive Davis, a legendary music executive who helped shape the careers of generations of artists including Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston, has died. He was 94.

His publicist confirmed Davis died peacefully at his home in Manhattan on Monday of age-related illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Davis, a five-time Grammy Award winner, played a key role in furthering the work of artists across genres — R&B, jazz, rock, country, hip-hop and more.

Davis wasn't drawn to music in his early years, and began his career as a lawyer.

"I was plucked out of a law firm to become chief lawyer for Columbia Records three years out of law school. I did that for five years," Davis told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in 2022.

He soon became head of Columbia Records, with no real training in music. He said he never thought he would have a "musical ear," but he was credited to be one of the greatest hit-makers — signing some of the biggest names in the business, including Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Billy Joel, and Earth Wind and Fire.

"I do know when I hear a hit song. And so Simon and Garfunkel, [I'll] never forget that when they played me 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' I said, 'That has gotta be the first single,'" Davis had told CBS News, adding that "it was so classic," and his favorite song.

Artists David Foster said the secret to Davis' success was mutual respect.

"He's completely artist-friendly and the artist always comes first," Foster previously told CBS News.

Manilow said Davis was an inspiration to him and to everyone in the music business.

This is a developing story and will be updated.