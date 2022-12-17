Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek man wanted in attempted rape in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police seek suspect in attempted rape in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Police seek suspect in attempted rape in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn 00:20

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted rape in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

It happened back on Nov. 28.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was walking home from school on Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m.

That's when police say the suspect tried to force her to the ground and touched her inappropriately under her clothes.

The victim was able to escape and the suspect ran off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 6:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.