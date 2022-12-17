Police seek man wanted in attempted rape in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted rape in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

It happened back on Nov. 28.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was walking home from school on Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m.

That's when police say the suspect tried to force her to the ground and touched her inappropriately under her clothes.

The victim was able to escape and the suspect ran off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.